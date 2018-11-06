JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --Police officers at JFK came to the rescue of a lost dog who somehow became separated from his owner at the airport.
Toby, a 3-year-old mixed breed, got loose at the airport just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Port Authority police officers jumped into action after Toby was last seen headed toward the runway.
Thanks to their quick actions, Toby was reunited with his owner just before 2:30 p.m.
