Police officers at JFK came to the rescue of a lost dog who somehow became separated from his owner at the airport.Toby, a 3-year-old mixed breed, got loose at the airport just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.Port Authority police officers jumped into action after Toby was last seen headed toward the runway.Thanks to their quick actions, Toby was reunited with his owner just before 2:30 p.m.