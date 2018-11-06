PETS & ANIMALS

Port Authority officers save lost dog from running onto JFK runway

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Police officers at JFK came to the rescue of a lost dog who somehow became separated from his owner at the airport.

Toby, a 3-year-old mixed breed, got loose at the airport just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Port Authority police officers jumped into action after Toby was last seen headed toward the runway.

Thanks to their quick actions, Toby was reunited with his owner just before 2:30 p.m.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsjfk international airportport authoritydoglost petNew York CityQueensJamaica
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police officers corral escaped pig on the loose in NJ
VIDEO: Fox, lynx yell at each other in odd spat across the road
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside NJ Goodwill
Man's 'jarring' raccoon rescue caught on camera
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Polling problems reported at some NYC precincts
Election Day: Polling hours, where to vote and more
2018 Election Results: Live Coverage
Election Day: Voters head to the polls to decide midterms
LIVE UPDATES: Exit polls show Trump is on voters' minds
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC movie theater
LI residents furious over stadium encroaching on property
Minivan slams into New Jersey home, bursts into flames
Show More
Prison inmate gouged out, ate own eye, report says
Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
Twin sisters give birth to daughters on the same day
Suspect found guilty in failed NYC subway pipe bombing
11-year-old boy leads police on high-speed chase for 2nd time
More News