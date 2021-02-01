Pets & Animals

Giant pandas play in snow in adorable video from Smithsonian zoo

By ABC7.com staff
WASHINGTON D.C. -- Check out these adorable pandas playing in the snow.

This is at the Smithsonian's National Zoo.

Giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian are having the ultimate snow day.

You can see them sliding downhill, doing some somersaults and simply enjoying themselves playing around in the snow.

EMBED More News Videos

A pair of giant pandas have a fun snow day in this video from the Smithsonian Zoo in Washington D.C.



The Smithsonian remains closed to visitors for the pandemic, but its panda cam is available for all to enjoy.

Mei Xiang is a 22-year-old female giant panda who was born in China and weighs about 233 pounds. Tian Tian is a 23-year-old adult male giant panda, also born in China, who weighs about 264 pounds.

They have a male cub, Xiao Qi Ji, who was born at the Smithsonian zoo last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashington d.c.zoosnowpandacute animalssmithsonian
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter bears down with heavy snow, strong winds
Live Updates: NYS reschedules vaccine appointments at several locations
State of emergency in NYC, schools move to all-remote learning
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Share snow photos and videos here!
Mass transit and travel information for the Tri-State
New Jersey declares state of emergency, suspends NJ Transit service
Show More
Long Island expecting heavy snow, wind and storm surge
Westchester, Hudson Valley expecting heavy snow, travel problems
CT braces for winter storm, urges residents to stay off roads
Super Bowl week helps 'shine a light' on human trafficking
NYC addresses inequity in COVID vaccination efforts
More TOP STORIES News