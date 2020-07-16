Paralyzed beagle looking for his forever home after amazing rescue in New Jersey

OAKLAND, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dog with a new leash on life is looking for his forever home after being discovered abandoned and paralyzed.
Manny is now using a doggy wheelchair to get around at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge.
The 8-year-old beagle was discovered dragging himself down the road.
He has muscle wasting and no pain sensation, indicating that he has been paralyzed for some time.
His rescuers say his spirit was never dragged down, and now he's ready to be fostered or adopted.
You can learn more about Manny and the no-kill shelter at www.rbari.org.
