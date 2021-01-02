Pets & Animals

New Year's resolutions: Dogs and cats could be key to sticking to 2021 fitness goals

By Eyewitness News
If your New Year's resolution is to be healthier, cats and dogs could be good motivation to help you stick to it.

Animal advocates in Utah's Animal Society say that a dog can be a great partner for a walk or run and pets are also good for mental health.

"We can go out and walk with our pets -- run if you're runners or take them hiking -- and even cats can enjoying walking on a harness and be present in the moment and pet your dog or cat and feel that release of the pressure on our lives these days," said Temma Martin of Best Friends Animal Society.

The advocates say if the pandemic has made you feel more isolated, pets are a great way to become more social.

They say animals are natural ice breakers and a great way to meet like-minded people.

However, masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings are strongly encouraged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshealthdogsnew year's evecatspetsmental wellnessdognew year's daymental health
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
49 zip codes in NYC reach 10% COVID positivity rate
Police drop charges against 15-year-old in Midtown bike attack
Stakes high for upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
Firefighter injured after flames tear through Bronx apartment building
Travelling nurse helped fight COVID pandemic during NYC's peak
AccuWeather: Clouds break for some sun
Show More
US inches closer to 350,000 COVID-19 deaths
Farmville, once-popular Facebook game, shuts down with Adobe Flash
COVID Live Updates: US hospitalizations over 100K for 31 straight days
MTA marks new chapter with grand opening of Penn Station expansion
Romney slams vaccine distribution roll out: 'As incomprehensible as it is inexcusable'
More TOP STORIES News