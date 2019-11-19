Police kill fox after it attacks 5 people in New Jersey town

GLEN RIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police killed a red fox they say attacked five people in a northern New Jersey community and also tried to attack an officer.
Glen Ridge police say the first attack was reported around 9:15 a.m. Friday.
As officers from that department and the Bloomfield Animal Control agency searched for the fox, authorities learned that two other people had also been bitten.
Those three people were treated at hospitals for bite wounds.
Officers found the fox about two hours later near the New Jersey Transit railroad tracks.
Authorities say the fox was euthanized after it attempted to attack one of the officers.
The two other people attacked by the fox apparently were not bitten.
State wildlife officials will test the animal to see if it had rabies.
Any concerns for wildlife population control and behavior questions may be directed to NJS Fish & Game Wildlife Control at 908-735-8793.
The Glen Ridge Police Department reminds residents to take caution when wildlife is observed in town. Should there be an immediate concern about an animal, contact the police department.
CLICK HERE for additional information regarding fox in New Jersey.
CLICK HERE for additional information regarding rabies.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
