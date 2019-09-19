Pets & Animals

Raccoon attacks people, charges at police in Maywood, New Jersey

MAYWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A raccoon is being tested for rabies after attacking two people in New Jersey Thursday.

The raccoon reportedly lunged at the victims near the intersection at Parkway Avenue and Palmer Avenue in Maywood around 2:00 p.m.

Officers and animal control responded and tried to capture the raccoon. Police discharged several rounds when raccoon charged at them.

Animal control was able to capture raccoon alive -- and will now be tested for rabies.

RELATED: Raccoon that attacked 3 people in Westchester County confirmed to have rabies

One person was taken to arear hospital, and the other was seeking medical attention from a private doctor.

The severity of their injuries is unclear.

