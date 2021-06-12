Pets & Animals

Runaway peacock captured in Rockland County yard, police looking for owners

Runaway peacock captured, police search for owners

RAMAPO, Rockland County (WABC) -- Police in Rockland County have a colorful mystery on their hands.

Ramapo police responded to a home in New Hempstead Friday morning after the homeowner spotted a peacock in her yard and couldn't get it to leave.

RPD's Dog Control Officer, Cathy McGrath, responded and carried the bird off to Hi Tor Animal Care Center.

Police are asking that the peacock's owner, or anyone who knows the owner, to please contact the animal shelter at (845) 354-7900.

Peacocks are not native to New York, the blue peacock lives in India and Sri Lanka, while the green peacock is found in Java and Myanmar (Burma), according to National Geographic.

