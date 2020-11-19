Small owl discovered in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Officials at Ravensbeared Wildlife Center said they received a call about the bird on Monday morning.
A woman said her husband, who works for the company that transports and secures the giant tree, found the owl.
TRENDING NEWS: Enormous alligator spotted on Florida golf course
The wildlife center says the owl is a Saw-whet owl, which is one of the smallest owls in the Northeast.
Despite its size, they say it is actually full-grown.
The bird received fluids and was treated to all the mice it wanted after it had gone three days without eating or drinking anything.
"So far so good, his eyes are bright and seems relatively in good condition with all he's been through," the wildlife center wrote. "Once he checks in with the vet and gets a clean bill of health, he'll be released to continue on his wild and wonderful journey."
The little owl has since been renamed Rockefeller.
TOP NEWS | 33-year-old uses martial arts to stop attempted kidnapping in Madison Square Park
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip