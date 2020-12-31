Squirrel caught on video enjoying slice of pizza in tree in Brooklyn

The squirrel nestled among the tree branches at a Greenpoint park showed off its diverse palate on December 25 as it munched on a piece of pizza in true New York fashion.
Footage taken by Instagram user @anna_deutsch shows the squirrel eating the slice in the tree.
"Merry Christmas, squirrel," an onlooker says. "This squirrel's gonna live for more than 16 years."
Christmas Pizza Squirrel isn't the first of its breed to make headlines this week.
Residents in Queens have reported an aggressive squirrel or squirrels in their neighborhood that has attacked several neighbors.
RELATED | Aggressive squirrel attacks reported in Queens neighborhood
