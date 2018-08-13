PETS & ANIMALS

Dream job alert: This is how to get paid to cuddle cats on a Greek island

GREECE --
Cat lovers, we have the perfect job for you!

A cat rescue on the Greek island of Syros is offering a home, free utilities and a salary to care for the 55 felines living there. In other words, you get paid to live in paradise and cuddle cats all day. Seriously.

Qualified applicants must have a love for cats, know how to operate a manual car, and make a six-month commitment.

We bet the claws will be coming out for this position.
To apply, visit this page.

