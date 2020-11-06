2 pythons worth $1.5K stolen from Suffolk County pet shop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7647183" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two whale watchers had a close encounter while kayaking off the coast of Avila Beach in California, that they will likely never forget.

WEST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are looking for the slippery thieves who stole two pythons from a pet store in Suffolk County.Suffolk County Police say the theft occurred on October 30 around 11:45 a.m. at BTJ's Jungle in West Islip.According to officials, two suspects realized a cage was open when an employee was cleaning the cages.One of the suspects then distracted the employee while the other reached into the cage and dropped two designer ball pythons into a pocket book.The two suspects then rushed out of the store.Authorities say the 16-inch snakes are worth $1,500.----------