2 pythons worth $1.5K stolen from Suffolk County pet shop

Suffolk County Police say the theft occurred on October 30 around 11:45 a.m. at BTJ's Jungle in West Islip.
RELATED | VIDEO: Humpback whale almost swallows kayakers near a California beach
According to officials, two suspects realized a cage was open when an employee was cleaning the cages.
One of the suspects then distracted the employee while the other reached into the cage and dropped two designer ball pythons into a pocket book.
The two suspects then rushed out of the store.
Authorities say the 16-inch snakes are worth $1,500.
RELATED | Raccoon bandits break into California bank, don't make off with any cash
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip