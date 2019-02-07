PETS & ANIMALS

Veterinarians bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life

KALISPELL, Montana --
A cat in Montana may only have eight lives left. She survived after being left in freezing temperatures for hours.

The cat named Fluffy was found nearly frozen and unresponsive. The owner took her to a vet's office after finding her in a snowbank when the temperature outside was 10 degrees.

Dr. Jevon Clark, who works at the Animal Clinic of Kalispell, told ABC News when they brought Fluffy to the clinic her temperature was so low it didn't even register on a thermometer -- with a bottom range of 90 degrees. According to Clark, cats' temperatures normally are around 101 degrees.

Doctors used warm water, warming blankets, heating pads and heated cages to bring her temperature up.

