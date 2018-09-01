U.S. & WORLD

Oregon officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts

EMBED </>More Videos

Eugene Police Department Ofc. Shawni McLaughlin rescued a fawn trapped between fence posts as though it had unsuccessfully attempted to jump over the fence. (Eugene Animal Services/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
EUGNE, Ore. --
A deer that became lodged between fence posts is now free thanks to an Oregon animal welfare officer.

Officer Shawni McLaughlin was called to a home in the 200 block of 31st Ave. in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon. Footage from McLaughlin's body camera showed the fawn with its torso trapped as though it had unsuccessfully attempted to jump over the fence.

Though the animal appeared to panic as McLaughlin approached, it quickly calmed down and McLaughlin was able to place a blanket over the fawn's face for protection.

"Hey, buddy, I know you're scared. It's okay," McLaughlin can be heard reassuring the animal as she wrapped the front of its body.

McLaughlin carefully lifted the fawn off of the fence and placed it on the ground. After McLaughlin rubbed its hind legs and belly, the fawn ran off, seemingly unharmed.

Eugene Animal Services wrote on Facebook that the fawn had been nicknamed Bambi, and the Eugene Police Department complimented McLaughlin's work to rescue the animal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldanimal rescuewild animalsbaby deerdeerbaby animalsgood newsOregon
U.S. & WORLD
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
McCain to be buried next to best friend from Naval Academy
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Long Island community angry over 'dangerous' dog park
Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood
Scarsdale man attacked by shark says punch saved his life
Gutsy granny pulls snakes from barbecue grill
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police: Person of interest in custody after young girl raped in home
Newark concert canceled after alleged shooting threats
NYPD change in marijuana arrest policy goes into effect
Man arrested after swastikas carved into FDNY ambulances
Man fatally shot in head outside IHOP in Bronx
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
Show More
DeVos: Schools can use federal money for guns
VIDEO: Woman smashes bus window, hits man with car
Cancer survivor uses Times Square billboard in search of new kidney
7-year-old boy dies in Dutchess County house fire
NJ couple ordered to give homeless Samaritan all donations
More News