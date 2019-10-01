Pets & Animals

Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, dances at Bronx Zoo

THE BRONX (WABC) -- An Instagram video appears to indicate that a woman climbed into the lion's exhibit at the Bronx Zoo and danced as a male lion watched.

The zoo said it received a report of the incident Saturday, and thankfully, there were no injuries.



The zoo said it has a "zero-tolerance policy" for this type of behavior.

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe," the zoo said in a statement.

The woman's identity is currently unknown.

