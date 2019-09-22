'Yiddish for Dogs' class held in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Many people already speak to their dogs, now a select few New Yorkers can speak to their dogs in a second language.A 'Yiddish for Dogs' class was held on Sunday in Central Park. It was put on by the non-profit Workmen's Circle, which offers the largest Yiddish language program in the world, with more than 800 students annually.Dogs and their owners learned how to respond to commands such as 'sit' and 'stay' in Yiddish.All attendees received goody bags for their pets.----------