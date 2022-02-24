New study shows pets can help boost brain power in older adults

A new study shows our furry at-home friends can help delay memory loss and cognitive decline.
The study from University of Florida analyzed cognitive data on more than 1,300 adults ages 50 and older who owned pets for 5 or more years had the most benefit of delayed cognitive decline of 1.2 points over the period of the 6 year study.
The study also found that pet ownership is especially beneficial for working verbal memory.
Researchers say having a long-term pet companion can delay memory loss and cognitive decline.
The study includes, dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, birds, fish and reptiles.
