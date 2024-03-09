ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Watch Now
THE LOOP | NYC Weather and Traffic Cams
Watch Now
LIVE: ABC News coverage of 2024 DNC
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Mornings @ 10
Extra Time
Neighborhood Safety Tracker
Shop
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Weather
Traffic
US World
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Vault
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Mark
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Equity Report
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Pets & Animals
Share
Tweet
Email
Sick cats dumped outside construction company in New Jersey
Updated 2 hours ago
It comes after two similar incidents that police say involve the same suspects, carriers and breed of cats.
Woman seen 'enticing' tiger after climbing into zoo enclosure
Tiny South American deer debuts at NYC Zoo
Rally against horse-drawn carriages in NYC pushing for 'Ryder's Law'
Cesar Millan educates dog owners in 'Better Human Better Dog' season 5
Real groundhog found among stuffed animals inside claw machine in Pa.
Black bear attacks child in tent on Montana campground
More Stories
VIDEO: Lions find hidden camera in Oregon Zoo enclosure
Teacher finds bear while preparing her CA classroom for school year
Pandas from China make official public debut at San Diego Zoo
Samsung is recalling 1 million stoves that let pets set homes on fire
Rare 'cotton candy' lobster caught off New England coast
No charges likely for RFK Jr. after he admits dumping bear in NYC
RFK Jr. admits he left a dead bear in Central Park
Snake found slithering around Lower Manhattan
Best dog leashes 2024
Nicola Peltz Beckham suing groomer over dog's death
New Jersey animal shelter seeking volunteers for doggy day trips
The 'Rat Pack': NYC recruiting new group of anti-rodent activists
Show More
Show Fewer
More Stories
Woman seen 'enticing' tiger after climbing into zoo enclosure
Tiny South American deer debuts at NYC Zoo
Rally against horse-drawn carriages in NYC pushing for 'Ryder's Law'
Cesar Millan educates dog owners in 'Better Human Better Dog' season 5
Real groundhog found among stuffed animals inside claw machine in Pa.
Black bear attacks child in tent on Montana campground
VIDEO: Lions find hidden camera in Oregon Zoo enclosure
Teacher finds bear while preparing her CA classroom for school year
Pandas from China make official public debut at San Diego Zoo
Samsung is recalling 1 million stoves that let pets set homes on fire
Rare 'cotton candy' lobster caught off New England coast
No charges likely for RFK Jr. after he admits dumping bear in NYC
RFK Jr. admits he left a dead bear in Central Park
Snake found slithering around Lower Manhattan
Best dog leashes 2024
Nicola Peltz Beckham suing groomer over dog's death
New Jersey animal shelter seeking volunteers for doggy day trips
The 'Rat Pack': NYC recruiting new group of anti-rodent activists
Show More
Show Fewer