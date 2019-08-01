WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Video shows a terrifying armed robbery at a pharmacy in Upper Manhattan.
A man forced the pharmacist into a backroom at gunpoint.
It happened July 19th at MNS Pharmacy on Audobon Avenue in Washington Heights around 12: 45 p.m.
The suspects ransacked the room, grabbing drugs including Percocet, oxycodone, and oxymorphone, which are all opioids.
They also stole an iPhone and $3,000 in cash.
The pharmacist was not hurt.
The robber is described as a black man last seen wearing a black baseball cap, white t-shirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe, black boots, blue backpack, white dust mask and blue latex gloves.
The second robber is described as a black man last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a yellow stripe, white sneakers and displayed a black semiautomatic firearm.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Pharmacist held at gunpoint in Upper Manhattan robbery
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News