Pharmacist held at gunpoint in Upper Manhattan robbery

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Video shows a terrifying armed robbery at a pharmacy in Upper Manhattan.A man forced the pharmacist into a backroom at gunpoint.It happened July 19th at MNS Pharmacy on Audobon Avenue in Washington Heights around 12: 45 p.m.The suspects ransacked the room, grabbing drugs including Percocet, oxycodone, and oxymorphone, which are all opioids.They also stole an iPhone and $3,000 in cash.The pharmacist was not hurt.The robber is described as a black man last seen wearing a black baseball cap, white t-shirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe, black boots, blue backpack, white dust mask and blue latex gloves.The second robber is described as a black man last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a yellow stripe, white sneakers and displayed a black semiautomatic firearm.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------