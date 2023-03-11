  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
LOCALISH

Chubby Noodles Meets Chubby Cattle for amazing Pho dish

Localish logo
Saturday, March 11, 2023 2:23PM
Chubby Noodles Meets Chubby Cattle for amazing Pho dish
EMBED <>More Videos

Vietnamese Pho gets an upgrade featuring Wagyu beef out of a ghost kitchen concept in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA -- Vietnamese Pho gets an upgrade featuring Wagyu beef out of a ghost kitchen concept in Philadelphia.

Melissa Hoang developed the concept for Chubby Noodles.

She is collaborating with Chubby Cattle, known for its elevated hot pot restaurants.

Chubby Cattle raises its own Wagyu cattle on a ranch in California.

That is where they get all the meat they use for their hot pot spot in Philadelphia's Chinatown.

Melissa's Vietnamese Pho will capitalize on the high-end beef already sourced to the restaurant.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW