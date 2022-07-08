Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing on North Carolina highway

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing in North Carolina

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. -- An incredible video showed a small plane landing on a highway in western North Carolina Sunday morning.

The video was taken from inside the plane.

According to the Swain County Sherriff's Office, the single engine plane made an emergency landing on Highway 19 at around noon on July 3.

Vincent Fraser, the pilot, said he was flying with his father when the engine started to fail.

Fraser says he looked for the best place to land and decided the highway was the safest spot, dodging traffic and powerlines to make a successful emergency landing.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncamazing videoemergency landingairplane
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Statistically significant' cancer levels found in NY school district
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
3rd family member dies from injuries in NJ crash
Police alert New Jersey residents about alarming number of car thefts
Police pursuit ends in multiple-car crash, mother and baby injured
Young woman turns budding passion into community of flowers
Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star, dead at 33 after lightning strike
Show More
Fire Island lifeguard bitten by shark, beaches put on alert
Child riding bike struck, killed by pickup truck on Long Island
Nassau County training 15-year-old lifeguards to combat shortage
Mississippi teen jumps into river to rescue 3 girls, officer
Woman struck by bullet while walking down street in Queens
More TOP STORIES News