Plane makes emergency landing on Long Island beach

POINT LOOKOUT, Long Island (WABC) -- A small plane made an emergency landing on a Long Island beach Monday afternoon.The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 150 landed in Point Lookout about nine miles east-southeast of John F. Kennedy International Airport about 2:20 p.m.The aircraft departed from Stevensville, Maryland, bound for MacArthur Airport in Islip.At this point, it does not appear that there are any injuries.The FAA will investigate.----------