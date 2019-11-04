Plane makes emergency landing on Long Island beach

POINT LOOKOUT, Long Island (WABC) -- A small plane made an emergency landing on a Long Island beach Monday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 150 landed in Point Lookout about nine miles east-southeast of John F. Kennedy International Airport about 2:20 p.m.

The aircraft departed from Stevensville, Maryland, bound for MacArthur Airport in Islip.

At this point, it does not appear that there are any injuries.

The FAA will investigate.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
point lookoutnassau countybeachesemergency landing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill resigns, Shea to be new top cop
Who is new NYC Police Commissioner Dermot Shea?
Did someone say snow? What you need to know about this week's forecast
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
1 man drowns, 3 others rescued on Long Island Sound
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees after alleged racist incident
Show More
NYPD officers climb fire escape, rescue dog from NYC fire
Boy Scouts 'shocked and disgusted' over LI abuse allegations
Missing NJ woman last seen at family gathering, parents say
Funeral held for 14-year-old killed on NYC basketball court
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
More TOP STORIES News