POINT LOOKOUT, Long Island (WABC) -- A small plane made an emergency landing on a Long Island beach Monday afternoon.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 150 landed in Point Lookout about nine miles east-southeast of John F. Kennedy International Airport about 2:20 p.m.
The aircraft departed from Stevensville, Maryland, bound for MacArthur Airport in Islip.
At this point, it does not appear that there are any injuries.
The FAA will investigate.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Plane makes emergency landing on Long Island beach
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News