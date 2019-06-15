Plane skids off runway at Newark Airport; All planes grounded

Due to an airport emergency there are currently no arrivals nor departures from Newark Airport.Please check with your carrier before coming to the airport [97] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) June 15, 2019

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- No planes are flying in and out of Newark Airport after a plane skidded off the runway, the FAA confirmed.United Airlines Flight 627 landed on Runway 22 around 1 p.m. Saturday and skidded to the left side of the pavement. The left main landing gear is stuck in a grassy area.There are no arrivals or departures from Newark, the airport tweeted. Delays throughout the day are expected.Images from the scene show emergency responders surrounding a plane that appears to be partially off the runway. Pictures obtained by Eyewitness News appear to show damage to the plane.PAPD Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Unit, ESU and patrol are working the scene and evacuating passengers.Passengers are being escorted off the plane via stairs before the aircraft will be towed off the airfield. Buses are taking passengers to the terminal.So far, there are no reports of any injuries.Officials have not confirmed why the airplane skidded off the runway, and the FAA is en route to the airport to begin the investigation.The flight originated at Denver International Airport.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------