16-year-old girl shot in Brooklyn park out of coma, responsive

EMBED <>More Videos

Family of teen shot in NYC park hold vigil, rally against gun violence

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There's a ray of hope Tuesday for 16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties, who is out of an induced coma after she was struck in the head by a stray bullet on Friday.

Her mom, Nadine Sobers, tells Eyewitness News that her daughter is out of a coma and "responding to commands."

She says this all happened on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old Cobble Hill High School senior was struck in the head by a stray bullet while sitting on a bench with friends at the Gowanus Playground in Boerum Hill on Friday.

Family members held a vigil and rally against gun violence Monday at the Brooklyn park where she was struck.

Sobers' mother spoke to supporters at the rally.

"We can't just keep saying it can't happen to me, because it can," she said. "I never though that my daughter going to school on Friday morning would end up with my daughter being in the hospital Monday afternoon, and I'm still fearful. And I know I have to be positive, but that fear is still there, the possibility that it could go left instead of it keep going steady. And I have to be strong for my daughter, and sometimes all I really want to do is curl up in a ball and scream. Because how do I help her when I'm so scared that I might lose her?"

Neighbors said the park was filled with families and children when gunfire erupted, sending everyone scrambling.

The family says she's lucky to be alive and is recovering from surgery.

Police released pictures Sunday of the suspects for whom they are searching, who appeared to be teenagers and were seen fleeing the scene.
EMBED More News Videos

(Previous coverage) Diana Rocco has more on the search for suspects after a 16-year-old was shot in Brooklyn.



They say the three suspects were all males wearing dark clothing. One took off on a scooter, another on Citi Bike, and the third fled off on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boerum hillnew york citybrooklyngun violenceshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ed Mullins resigns from NYPD's Sergeants Benevolent Association: Union
Suspect arrested in case of woman pushed into subway train
NYC doorman, others charged with trafficking guns from Tennessee
3 women in Carmine's assault incident arraigned on charges
Man, woman and child steal 3 parakeets from NJ pet store
COVID NY: Northwell Health's new PCR tests could be a game changer
NYC mayoral race heats up with 4 weeks to go until Election Day
Show More
Man charged in violent carjacking attempt in NJ
NJ leaders secure millions in loan forgiveness for towns in debt
New concerns raised over NYC's outdoor dining structures
Saquon Barkley featured on a variant cover of the new Black Panther...
AccuWeather: Breaks of sun
More TOP STORIES News