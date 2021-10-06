16-year-old girl shot in Brooklyn park out of coma, responsive

Her mom, Nadine Sobers, tells Eyewitness News that her daughter is out of a coma and "responding to commands."
She says this all happened on Tuesday.
The 16-year-old Cobble Hill High School senior was struck in the head by a stray bullet while sitting on a bench with friends at the Gowanus Playground in Boerum Hill on Friday.
Family members held a vigil and rally against gun violence Monday at the Brooklyn park where she was struck.
Sobers' mother spoke to supporters at the rally.
"We can't just keep saying it can't happen to me, because it can," she said. "I never though that my daughter going to school on Friday morning would end up with my daughter being in the hospital Monday afternoon, and I'm still fearful. And I know I have to be positive, but that fear is still there, the possibility that it could go left instead of it keep going steady. And I have to be strong for my daughter, and sometimes all I really want to do is curl up in a ball and scream. Because how do I help her when I'm so scared that I might lose her?"
Neighbors said the park was filled with families and children when gunfire erupted, sending everyone scrambling.
The family says she's lucky to be alive and is recovering from surgery.
Police released pictures Sunday of the suspects for whom they are searching, who appeared to be teenagers and were seen fleeing the scene.
They say the three suspects were all males wearing dark clothing. One took off on a scooter, another on Citi Bike, and the third fled off on foot.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
