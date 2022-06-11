21-year-old man found shot to death inside Bronx playground

Officers responded to the shooting at Arthur Avenue and East 175 Street in Tremont around 3:20 a.m.
Police say they found a 21-year-old man, identified as Delijah Farmer, with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
There are no arrests so far and the investigation remains ongoing.
