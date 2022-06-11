21-year-old man found shot to death inside Bronx playground

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11946261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family is searching for answers after a 21-month-old girl tragically died at a daycare center in New Jersey.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a playground in the Bronx Saturday.Officers responded to the shooting at Arthur Avenue and East 175 Street in Tremont around 3:20 a.m.Police say they found a 21-year-old man, identified as Delijah Farmer, with a gunshot wound to the stomach.He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.There are no arrests so far and the investigation remains ongoing.----------