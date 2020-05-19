Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Dolphin stampede greets whale watchers off the coast of California

A "superpod" of dolphins captured on video swam and jumped near a tour boat off the coast of Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- Hundreds of dolphins gave a group of whale watchers their money's worth off the coast of Laguna Beach, California over the weekend.

A "superpod" of dolphins captured on video swam and jumped near the tour boat from Newport Coastal Adventure.

Most pods seen off the Orange County coast usually contain a couple of hundred dolphins.

The tour company believes there may have been close to a thousand dolphins in the pod seen in the video.

It's safe to say those lucky families on board got quite the experience.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscute animalsoceansdolphincalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC unveils summer learning plan for students
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
Police shut down Brooklyn yeshiva after more than 60 children inside
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with a cool wind
With NYC beaches closed, calls for LI beaches to be resident-only
NYC will take 4 years to recover from pandemic unemployment, report says
Show More
WHO will be investigated as Trump considers pulling funding
You can walk on the sand, but NYC beaches remain closed
Queens restaurant worker released after 53 days in hospital
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
NJ to resume more outdoor activities as key indicators down
More TOP STORIES News