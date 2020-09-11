Annual ceremony held at Point Lookout September 11th memorial

The Town of Hempstead's annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony also had changes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Attendees were asked to watch the ceremony from just outside their cars, which were spaced out in the parking lot to ensure social distancing.
"I'm glad that they still had this today, even if we have to do the social distancing," said Marilyn Reinhardt, of Freeport. "It was worth it."
CLICK HERE for more Eyewitness News reflections, photos and stories marking the anniversary of 9/11
People were also asked to wear masks, and the town distributed packs of masks with hand sanitizer.
"Very glad that they're doing it, even if in this way," said Diane DeSantis, of Garden City. "We all have to go with it."
RELATED: WABC's late night newscast hours before the 2001 attacks in New York City
Still, the spirit of this year's ceremony was as it's always been -- solemn.
They carry on a tradition of walking down to the water at Point Lookout, because on that awful day, they could see the towers burning from there.
They also remember those they've lost in other ways -- the names now written on a memorial, 30 feet of steel from the North Tower permanently in place.
In the traditions, they find comfort year after year -- even amid the pandemic -- along with the patriotism that helps them teach a generation too young to know what happened the importance of hope even at our worst.
More Coverage
Bill Ritter reflects on September 11th
N.J. Burkett's 9/11 Account (WARNING: Contains images of towers falling)
Don DiFranco, WABC engineer killed on 9/11
Timeline: How the September 11th attacks unfolded
More September 11 stories
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip