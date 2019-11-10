Police: Windows shattered at Crown Heights Yeshiva

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the person who shattered the windows of a Yeshiva in Brooklyn.Many people in the Jewish community say the vandalism is the latest in a string of incidents. Thankfully no one was injured, but many in Crown Heights are left upset over the broken windows.Officials say the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. They say someone smashed two ground-level windows at the Bais Rivkah Lefferts Yeshiva, located on the corner of Lefferts Ave and Brooklyn Ave.The Yeshiva is a girls' school for the Hasidic community, and every day there are many students coming and going. No girls were inside the religious school at the time of the broken windows.Devorah Halberstam's son, Ari was murdered on the Brooklyn Bridge in an act of terrorism in 1994. His mother told Eyewitness News that these crimes cannot be ignored.Halberstam explained that while the pain of losing a child never goes away, it is important to understand why someone would do this in the first place.Police are currently not treating this as a bias incident.----------