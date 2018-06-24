Police: 4-year-old dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn; driver in custody

Danielle Leigh has the details from Bushwick.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A child was killed after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Brooklyn, police report.

The four-year-old girl was struck in the parking lot of a laundromat on Wyckoff Ave. and Hart St. in Bushwick while she was with her mother.

EMS Transported the child to Wyckoff Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead. The child's 39-year-old mother also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It is a needless tragedy, and yet it is also one who people often use the laundromat say was a long time coming. Many say they have complained about the layout of the parking lot that essentially has cars driving onto the sidewalk where people are also trying to walk.



The woman exited the laundromat, climbed into her SUV, and ran over the girl before taking off.

Annie Singh was doing laundry at the time and ran outside.

"I don't think that I will get over this until I die," Singh said.

One eyewitness expressed shock that the driver didn't stop.

The driver of the SUV has not yet been charged.

The incident remains under investigation.

As of Thursday, police said 42 pedestrians had been killed this year by cars. That is down about 11 percent from last year.

