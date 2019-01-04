Police are investigating a string of robberies on Long Island involving the popular marketplace app letgo.Suffolk County police say as many as three males have stolen money from people who were attempting to buy or sell a phone on the app since August.During the first incident, authorities say the victim arranged to buy a cell phone from someone outside a home on Mayfield Drive in Mastic Beach on August 16 at approximately 10 p.m. The suspect took the phone and told the victim he would return, but he instead fled into the rear yard and never returned with money.Two victims in the second incident were waiting in a vehicle outside the same address on Mayfield Drive on November 9 at 8:10 p.m. when two suspects arrived and approached the victim's car. The suspects showed the victims a phone, then displayed a knife and stole money, police said.Approximately three weeks later, a man arranged to buy a cell phone from someone outside the same address on November 30 just before midnight. The suspect showed the victim a cell phone and accepted cash, telling the victim he had to get a SIM card. He then fled to the rear of the property and never returned the phone.During the fourth incident, a victim agreed to meet someone to purchase a cell phone on Mastic Road on December 8. Three men forcibly stole money from the victim and fled on foot.The fifth incident occurred on December 31 at the Mastic-Shirley LIRR station, where the victim gave the suspect money and was pushed to the ground. The victim attempted to follow the suspect, but a second man threatened to shoot him.Authorities say the residents of the address on Mayfield Drive were not involved in these crimes.Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------