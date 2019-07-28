7 people injured during Brooklyn playground shooting, police say

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are on the scene after several people were shot at a playground in Brooklyn.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near Christopher Avenue and Hegeman Avenue in Brownsville.

Seven people have been injured - it is unclear how many injuries are due to gunshots.

Several of the victims were taken to area hospitals where they are in serious condition.

