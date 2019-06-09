Police on Long Island arrest Lyft driver with 17 license suspensions

COLD SPRING HARBOR, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say a Lyft driver was arrested on Long Island for driving with 17 license suspensions.Suffolk County Police responding to a 911 call of a possible intoxicated driver Saturday night found Leith Crossen stopped in his 2007 Volkswagen Jetta on Westbury Road near Cold Spring Harbor train station.Crossen, who was not intoxicated, had just dropped off a passenger and had run out of gas, police said.A check of Crossen's driver's license revealed the multiple suspensions.Crossen, 57, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.----------