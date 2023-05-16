Police arrest three teens in connection to shooting death of taxi driver in New Jersey

Police have made an arrest following the fatal shooting of a taxi driver in New Jersey.

SOMERSET COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have arrested three suspects who they say were involved in the death of a taxi driver in New Jersey.

Three teens were arrested following the fatal shooting of 57-year-old Kofi Addo, who was shot and killed in what authorities believe was an attempted robbery in Franklin Township Thursday night.

The teens are just 13 and 14-years-old.

Police say Addo was shot after he picked up the teens.

They say the suspects intended to rob Addo when one of them shot and killed him.

Officials responded to the 911 call that night reporting a shooting in the area of Rose Street and Sydney Place, and upon arrival found the victim with a gunshot wound.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the victim who was transported to an area trauma center where he was later pronounced dead.

The teens, who were arrested on Friday, were transported to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Officer where two of the three were charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, including first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

