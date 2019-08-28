Police believe missing 16-year-old girl from Queens fled to London

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Queens family is desperate to find a missing 16-year-old girl who allegedly flew to London.

Police in London confirmed that Victoria Grabowski arrived at Heathrow Airport in the U.K. capital on Saturday, and she is "being treated as a missing person."

She was last seen at her home on 57th Road near Rust Street Maspeth around 10:00 a.m. Saturday.
Grabowski was described as 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

London detectives are working with their counterparts in New York City to locate the girl and liaise with her family.

Anyone with information is asked to notify Detective Jae Moon at 718-386-2723 or Detective Borough Queens North at 718-520-9200.

