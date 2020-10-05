Female pedestrian struck by marked police car in the Bronx, in serious condition

By Eyewitness News
PELHAM PARKWAY, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a marked police car in the Bronx Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on Pelham Parkway South and Wallace Avenue.

They say a female pedestrian in her 30's was struck by a marked police car.

The NYPD says the marked car was responding to a job on the Throgs Neck Bridge, where another NYPD vehicle called for backup.

It's unclear what the 911 call was for, but several males were taken into custody on the bridge.

RELATED | 2 workers rescued from dangling scaffolding in Lower Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on scaffolding rescue in Manhattan.


The female victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in serious condition.

Due to the crash, all Queens bound lanes on the Throgs Neck Bridge were closed earlier Monday, but have since reopened.


MORE NEWS | Exploding Takata air bag inflator kills Arizona driver, bringing U.S. death toll to 17

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pelham parkwaybronxnew york citycar crashpedestrian struckpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children dead, others critical after 5-alarm fire in NJ
Trump, still infectious, back at White House -- without mask
Nearly 100 NYC schools in COVID hot spots to close
Iconic Boathouse in Central Park lays off staff, closed through 2021
Why voter turnout is low in NYC compared to rest of country
2 Americans with ties to NY win Nobel Prize in medicine
Inventor of choking aid credited with saving 70+ lives
Show More
COVID Updates: Virus can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission, CDC says
Bicyclist struck by car during protest speaks out
VP debate will have plexiglass shield between Pence, Harris
NYC Council votes 48-2 to expel controversial councilman
Murphy: Trump fundraiser 'put lives at risk'
More TOP STORIES News