Female pedestrian struck by marked police car in the Bronx, in serious condition

Police say the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on Pelham Parkway South and Wallace Avenue.
They say a female pedestrian in her 30's was struck by a marked police car.
The NYPD says the marked car was responding to a job on the Throgs Neck Bridge, where another NYPD vehicle called for backup.
It's unclear what the 911 call was for, but several males were taken into custody on the bridge.
The female victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in serious condition.
Due to the crash, all Queens bound lanes on the Throgs Neck Bridge were closed earlier Monday, but have since reopened.
Due to a collision, all Queens bound lanes on the Throgs Neck Bridge are currently closed. Please use an alternate route and expect delays in the area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/hKdokruOIr— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 5, 2020
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
