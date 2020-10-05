2 workers rescued from dangling scaffolding in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- First responders were on the scene after a scaffolding collapse was reported in Lower Manhattan.

The FDNY says a call came in at 9:10 a.m. Monday for reports of two workers hanging from some scaffolding at 250 Vessey Street.

Video from Citizen App showed a scaffolding dangling from the side of the building.

The two workers were safely rescued wearing harnesses into the 20th floor of the building around 10 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries to the workers or rescuers.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanscaffolding
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 NYC ZIP codes face shutdown of nonessential businesses, schools
Huge house explosion caught on camera
Woman critically injured after after being struck by BMW
Regal and Cineworld cinemas to suspend operations
Tropical Storm Delta to track path toward Gulf Coast
Uber driver speaks out after company refuses to pay for trip from NY to Florida
Fire leaves 6 hurt, including 4-year-old boy, 2 firefighters
Show More
Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness
AccuWeather: Shower to sun
COVID Updates: 3 Long Island schools go full-remote after cases
SUNY schools expand mental health services during pandemic
COVID News: NYPD to hold memorial for officers killed by coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News