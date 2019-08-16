Connecticut man arrested on gun charges may have had "interest in committing a mass shooting," police say

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut arrested a local man Thursday who they said showed an "interest in committing a mass shooting."Brandon Wagshol, 22, was arrested at his home in Norwalk and charged with illegal possession of large-capacity magazines after authorities received a tip he was attempting to purchase such items from out of state.Wagshol was buying rifle parts online to attempt to build his own rifle, police said, and they discovered "a Facebook post that showed his interest in committing a mass shooting."A search of Wagshol's home turned up a .40 caliber handgun, .22 caliber rifle, rifle scope with laser, 4- firearm optic sites, firearm flashlight, numerous .40 caliber, .22 caliber and .300 Blackout rounds of ammunition, body armor with a titanium plate, camouflage shirt, pant and belt, ballistic helmet, tactical gloves, camouflage bag and computers.The firearms are registered to Wagshol's father.Wagshol was held on $250,000 bail. It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.----------