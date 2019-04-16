Driver flees New Jersey crash on sidewalk, hits pedestrian, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Lucy Yang reports on the crash that left a pedestrian injured in Hoboken.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car fleeing a fender-bender drove on the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian in Hoboken Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Hoboken police Chief Ken Ferrante said the initial accident happened on 1st and Bloomfield streets around 3 p.m.

Authorities say the driver then fled on the sidewalk at a high rate of speed, hitting a pedestrian at 1st and Hudson streets before crashing into a building on Hudson Street.

The pedestrian, identified only as a male, was seriously injured.

The driver was apprehended following the crash.

The Hudson County Regional Crash Unit is investigating.

Officials say 1st Street from Washington to River streets will be closed to traffic for the next several hours.

Residents and motor vehicles are encouraged to avoid the area.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobokenhudson countyhit and runpedestrian struck
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NJ cop accused of attempting to sexually assault 15-year-old
18-year-old man shot multiple times, killed in Brooklyn
Former NYPD officer dies as result of 9/11-related illness
Woman had sex with daughters' teen boyfriends: court docs
Fertility doctor may have fathered more than 49 children
3 arrested in largest pill seizure in New Jersey history
Hitman posing as deliveryman tries to kill woman with crossbow
Show More
Exclusive: Kindergartener wanders away from Brooklyn school
Cross, Crown of Thorns survive Notre Dame fire
No evidence of arson in Notre Dame fire, prosecutor says
Driver intentionally strikes 6 people in Philadelphia, police say
NYC teacher charged with sexual abuse of 11-year-old girl
More TOP STORIES News