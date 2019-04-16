Driver flees New Jersey crash on sidewalk, hits pedestrian, police say

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car fleeing a fender-bender drove on the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian in Hoboken Tuesday afternoon, police said.Hoboken police Chief Ken Ferrante said the initial accident happened on 1st and Bloomfield streets around 3 p.m.Authorities say the driver then fled on the sidewalk at a high rate of speed, hitting a pedestrian at 1st and Hudson streets before crashing into a building on Hudson Street.The pedestrian, identified only as a male, was seriously injured.The driver was apprehended following the crash.The Hudson County Regional Crash Unit is investigating.Officials say 1st Street from Washington to River streets will be closed to traffic for the next several hours.Residents and motor vehicles are encouraged to avoid the area.----------