Police: Driver opens livery driver's door, punches him in road rage attack

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who attacked a livery driver in a road rage attack.

The driver opened the passenger door to the victim's car and started punching him.

Police say the incident happened on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn about three weeks ago.

The two drivers had just gotten into an accident.

Two female passengers in his car got out and stopped the attack.

Police are hoping someone recognizes him.

