Police find woman stabbed to death, 4-year-old girl inside Brooklyn apartment

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police found a woman stabbed to death and a 4-year-old girl, unharmed, inside a Brooklyn apartment.
Officers received a call about a stabbing at the Bushwick Houses on Flushing Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, and when they arrived, they learned that a 21-year-old woman had been hospitalized with lacerations to her head and body. That woman is in critical but stable condition.
Further investigation led police to an apartment inside the Bushwick Houses, where they found a woman in her 20s in the living room with stab wounds all over her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers also found a 4-year-old girl inside one of the apartment's bedrooms and say she's the daughter of the woman who was hospitalized.
The child was unharmed and uninjured but taken to the hospital for evaluation.
There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
