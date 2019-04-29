Police ID suspect in Yonkers fatal shooting as 15-year-old 8th grader Jamir Thompson

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police have identified the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a teenage honor student in Yonkers, and he is just a teenager himself.
Authorities are searching for 15-year-old Jamir Thompson, an eighth grader, in connection with the stray bullet death of 18-year-old Marilyn Cotto Montanez.
Thompson will be charged as an adult with second-degree murder. Police say he is known to them, but they would not discuss his violent criminal history due to the fact that he's a minor.
He is considered armed and dangerous, and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Police said anyone harboring Thompson will also be arrested.
Montanez was walking with her sister around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday when gunfire erupted on the corner of Lake Avenue and Morningside Place.
Police say she was not the intended target.
Authorities say a group of people who knew each other had a fight on Lake Avenue, and one group chased after another. Surveillance video showed a car pulling up to the scene and two men jumping out before running around the corner.
That's when police say one person took out a gun and fired at least one shot into the direction of the other group.
Thompson allegedly stole a gold chain earlier in the day from another teen, resulting in the dispute.
"Our family is hurt, and whoever did this, we're going to get justice for it," said Naraly Martinez, a friend of the victim.
"The entire Yonkers learning community and in particular Marilyn's school family are profoundly saddened by this heartbreaking loss," Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin Quezada said in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers are with her family as they struggle to understand this senseless act of violence. Let Marilyn be the phoenix to summons a call to action for the adults in our community; we cannot lose another child to gun violence. Our staff will support her family as needed throughout their grieving. School staff members remember Marilyn as a caring young woman with a bright future within her reach. Our District Crisis Intervention Team will provide support to students, faculty and staff who may be grieving Marilyn's senseless incomprehensible death."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 - all calls will remain confidential.
