Police investigating 2 incidents of attempted rape in Queens

FOREST PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating two incidents of attempted rape in Queens that they believe are connected.According to authorities, at around 1 p.m., a 15-year-old female was attacked a man wearing black and orange.They say he attempted to remove her pants, but she managed to fight the suspect off, ran home and alerted family members.Just 10 minutes later around 1:10 p.m., officials say a 24-year-old woman was attacked by a suspect described as wearing black and orange near Woodhaven Boulevard and Forest Park Drive, not too far from the first incident.Police say the suspect took the victim's pants off, and as he attempted to remove the rest of her clothing, she fought him off and ran.Officials believe the two incidents are connected.