Police-involved shooting in East Village leaves 1 person wounded

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was shot in an apparent police-involved shooting in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood.

It happened at Third Avenue and East 10th Street.

Eyewitness News is told NYPD officers responded to a report of a man with a knife at 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

One man was shot and taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The officer involved was checked out at the hospital.

An investigation is underway.

