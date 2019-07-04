Police: Livery driver found dead in car, shot in head on Long Island

WYANDANCH, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are searching for a killer after a livery driver was shot in the driver's seat of a commercial town car Wednesday.

The victim was found on Lake Drive in Wyandanch around 6:45 p.m. after people reported hearing a crash.

Police said the man was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

