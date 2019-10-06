Police locate car in New Jersey hit and run that killed teen, injured father

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a new clue as police try to find the driver responsible for a deadly hit and run in New Jersey.

Detectives say they found the vehicle involved in the crash that killed a teenager and injured his father in Lakewood Township.

Police said a father and his 15-year-old son, Jesus Lopez Grande, were walking east on Oak Street in Lakewood Friday around 9:00 p.m. when they were struck by a Jeep, which was also traveling eastbound.

The dark-colored 2014 Jeep Cherokee, fled south on Albert Avenue after the crash, police say. The Jeep was later located at a Toms River home, and is in possession of police. The investigation continues.

The 37-year-old father sustained an elbow injury, but his 15-year-old son was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, the stunned community held a vigil.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.

