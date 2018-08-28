Police are searching for two young men who broke into a Long Island school through the roof and walked around the hallways with a gun Sunday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Park Avenue Elementary School in Westbury.Authorities responded to the school for an alarm, and arriving officers were met by a school security employee who assisted them in a search of the premise.They then reviewed surveillance video, which showed two black males, approximately 14 to 17 years old, entering the school through an unlocked roof hatch.One of the boys was observed taking a black handgun from his waistband as the pair walked through the halls.The suspects fled the scene after they triggered the alarm.Both males are described as being about 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds.Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------