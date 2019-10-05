HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot inside a Bronx subway station, police say.
The 25-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his torso at the 167th Street station just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead
There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
Man fatally shot inside Bronx subway station, police report
