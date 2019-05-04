Police: Man gropes 10-year-old girl on MTA bus in Hamilton Heights

Police in New York City are searching for the man who they say groped a 10-year-old girl on an MTA bus in Manhattan.

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in New York City are searching for the man who they say groped a 10-year-old girl on an MTA bus in Manhattan Friday.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on an M101 bus traveling northbound on Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights.

Police said the man grabbed the 10-year-old's buttocks from behind. He fled the bus on Amsterdam Avenue and West 146 Street.

Police described the attacker as a 45-year-old Hispanic man with salt-and-pepper hair who's approximately 5-foot-9 and weights between 160 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey jacket and glasses.

The NYPD released a photo of the man from the bus's surveillance video.



Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

