Police: Man gropes 10-year-old girl on MTA bus in Hamilton Heights

🚨WANTED🚨for a Sexual Abuse of a 10 year old female that occurred inside N/B M101 MTA 🚌 #UpperManhattan #manhattan On 5/3/2019 at 7:33 AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL!#yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/H72HaraMhD