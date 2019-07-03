Police: Man in custody after trying to abduct 13-year-old girl on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police have arrested the man they say tried abduct a teenage girl on Long Island.The 13-year-old victim told police she left Lawrence Road Middle School Tuesday afternoon and was walking home when she noticed a man following her.She says he followed her out of the school parking lot around 12:20 p.m. and continued to follow her for about a half-mile, turning onto Adams Street.Once she approached her home, she claims the man grabbed her from behind and put his hand over her mouth.She struggled and got away, but he grabbed her again. She says he was trying to drag her between parked cars.She says he eventually ran off toward Nassau Road in Uniondale.Extra security was present at the middle school, and an administrator had a warning for kids."Students should be walking with other students home, be mindful of your surroundings, maybe take out the earbuds," Dean of Academic Services Dr. Andrea Silverstein said. "We've been in touch with the Hempstead Police Department and the Nassau County First Precinct, and they're working collaboratively, and we are trying to catch this guy."Eyewitness News also asked Dr. Silverstein about the condition of the young victim."As far as we know, she's doing fine," she said. "We have very supportive families and a supportive staff here at Lawrence Road and in the district."Details of the arrest are expected to be released shortly.----------