Man wanted for raping woman who asked for directions in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who raped a woman who had asked for directions in Manhattan.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 6 in Hell's Kitchen.

Police say the 31-year-old woman was apparently lost in the area when she asked for directions.

The suspect grabbed her by the arm and led her to a location in the vicinity of West 51st Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, where he raped her, police said.

The man then fled north on Broadway at 52nd Street.

The victim suffered bruising to her right arm, back and right leg. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips

All calls are kept confidential.

----------[br /]* [b][url HREF="https://abc7ny.com/manhattan/" TARGET="" REL=""]More Manhattan news[/url][/b][br /]* [b][url HREF="https://7ny.tv/submitnewstip" TARGET="" REL=""]Send us a news tip[/url][/b][br /]* [b][url HREF="https://abc7ny.com/apps/" TARGET="" REL=""]Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts[/url][/b] [br /]*[b][url HREF="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrlIS7z20CnVaCrMvdkig_g" TARGET="" REL=""] Follow us on YouTube[/url][/b] [br /]
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hell's kitchenmanhattannew york cityrapesexual assault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island police chase ends with 3 suspects apprehended, 1 shot
Man arrested in NJ hit and run that killed teen, injured father
AccuWeather: Days of wind and rain
Body of 13-year-old boy found in New Jersey yard
Man survives hours in Tampa heat, fire ants after collapsing in parking lot
White House says it won't comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
Army veteran accused of trying to access secure area of GWB
Show More
FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
Alec Baldwin says he was duped by Statue of Liberty scam
Tory Burch offering $10K reward for dog's safe return
Man charged in Chinatown murders suspected in another attack
64-year-old man dead, 1 injured in Brooklyn basement fire
More TOP STORIES News