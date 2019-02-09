Police: Man scams elderly Long Island man out of thousands of dollars

LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) --
Police on Long Island arrested a Pennsylvania man accused of scamming an elderly man out of thousands of dollars.

Nassau County police say Henri Daniel, Jr., 25, of Allentown contacted an 86-year-old man at his Florida home.

Daniel claimed one of the victim's relatives had been in a car crash and needed $8,700 for legal fees. The next day, police say Daniel contacted the victim again and demanded another $8,000.

Police arrested Daniel when he picked up the package with the money in Levittown.

